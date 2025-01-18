Chinese premier chairs State Council executive meeting

Xinhua) 10:19, January 18, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Friday presided over a State Council executive meeting, which called for stepping up pro-employment policies.

During the meeting, Li was also briefed on efforts to optimize the layout of healthcare institutions at the primary level.

Noting that employment is crucial to people's well-being, the meeting called for efforts to promote high-quality and sufficient employment.

It also urged tapping the potential to create jobs in areas including advanced manufacturing, services and consumption, as well as sectors related to people's well-being.

Efforts will be made to increase the credit limit for special loans aimed at stabilizing and boosting employment, alongside large-scale vocational skill training programs.

The meeting emphasized the importance of improving the layout of primary-level healthcare institutions based on local conditions to ensure greater convenience for the public in accessing nearby healthcare services.

It was announced at the meeting that China will strengthen grassroots medical services, strengthen the training of medical personnel, and improve the prevention, treatment and rehabilitation of chronic and common diseases.

The use of telemedicine and other new technologies should be leveraged to offer comprehensive, full-life cycle health services to the public, according to the meeting.

The meeting also studied pilot comprehensive reforms in higher education.

It stressed the need to scientifically develop mechanisms for adjusting disciplines and talent training models, ensuring that higher education meets the demands of economic and social development.

