Chinese premier chairs State Council executive meeting

Xinhua) 09:00, September 13, 2025

BEIJING, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang chaired a State Council executive meeting on Friday, which reviewed recent flood prevention and disaster relief efforts. The meeting put a strong focus on enhancing flood control capacity in northern regions.

The meeting also deployed measures to boost private investment, studied improvements to the overseas integrated service system, and approved draft regulations on clinical research and application management of new biomedical technologies.

While the critical period for flood prevention has passed, the meeting highlighted the importance of staying vigilant against the risks posed by floods and typhoons. It called for the vigorous promotion of river basin flood control projects, urban drainage systems, meteorological monitoring, and emergency rescue facilities tailored to northern regions' specific rainfall and flood conditions.

Highlighting the crucial role private investment plays in stabilizing employment and the economy, the meeting urged practical measures to expand market access, resolve bottlenecks, and strengthen security support. Efforts will focus on broadening investment opportunities in new quality productive forces, emerging services, and new infrastructure, with increased support through central budget investment and other channels.

The meeting stressed creating a fair, competitive market environment to enable private enterprises to invest confidently and profitably.

Regarding international engagement, the meeting advocated strengthening the overseas integrated service system to support outbound enterprises in global cooperation and competition. Improvements to the system include establishing service platforms, building comprehensive overseas service hubs, and cultivating professional organizations with strong cross-border capabilities.

The meeting also underscored the need to promote innovative development of biomedical technology, accelerate R&D and commercialization, and drive quality improvements in the biopharmaceutical industry.

