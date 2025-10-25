Home>>
Chinese premier arrives in Singapore for official visit
(Xinhua) 15:22, October 25, 2025
SINGAPORE, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang arrived here Saturday for an official visit to Singapore at the invitation of Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.
