Senior Chinese political advisor visits Thailand

(Xinhua) 16:39, June 12, 2026

BANGKOK, June 12 (Xinhua) -- Xian Hui, vice chairperson of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), led a delegation to visit Thailand from Wednesday to Friday.

During the visit, Xian met with Thai Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, and senior officials of Thailand's National Assembly.

Xian noted that China is willing to work with Thailand to enhance mutual trust and cooperation, strengthen people-to-people and cultural exchanges, and promote the building of a community with a shared future, adding that the CPPCC is willing to make contributions to this end.

Commending the significant achievements China has made in economic and social development, the Thai side said it firmly adheres to the one-China policy, and expressed willingness to work with China to promote in-depth and substantive cooperation in various fields, and bring more benefits to the people of both countries.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)