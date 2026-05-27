Chinese FM calls for joint effort with Thailand to advance global governance reform

Xinhua) 16:02, May 27, 2026

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow on the sidelines of a UN Security Council high-level meeting in New York, on May 26, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Rui)

NEW YORK, May 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday that China is willing to work with Thailand to promote reform and improvement of the global governance system.

During talks with his Thai counterpart, Sihasak Phuangketkeow, on the sidelines of a UN Security Council high-level meeting on "upholding the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and strengthening the UN-centered international system," Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that China applauds Thailand's greater role on the international stage.

The two countries should work together to revitalize and strengthen the United Nations, said Wang.

The Chinese side appreciates Thailand's firm commitment to the one-China principle, and is ready to enhance high-level exchanges with the Thai side, he said, calling for the earlier formulation of a new action plan for strategic cooperation.

China supports Thailand and Cambodia in upholding dialogue and consultation to peacefully resolve disputes, and stands ready to continue playing a constructive role in this process, Wang said.

For his part, Sihasak, also Thailand's deputy prime minister, said that the world needs rules rather than unilateralism, and stressed the urgent need to jointly safeguard the authority of the United Nations.

He said that Thailand is committed to the one-China policy and is willing to work with China to push for steady progress in building the Thailand-China community with a shared future.

Thailand thanks China for its efforts in mediating the border dispute between Thailand and Cambodia, Sihasak said, adding that dialogues and communications with the Cambodian side will continue in pursuit of peace and stability in the border region.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)