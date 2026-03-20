China congratulates Anutin Charnvirakul on re-election as Thai PM

Xinhua) 09:24, March 20, 2026

BEIJING, March 19 (Xinhua) -- China congratulates Anutin Charnvirakul on his re-election as Thailand's prime minister, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Thursday.

China believes that under the leadership of Prime Minister Anutin, Thailand will make greater achievements in national development, Lin said at a regular press briefing.

He pointed out that under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, China-Thailand relations have maintained sound momentum, and practical cooperation in various fields has yielded fruitful results.

China stands ready to work with Thailand to carry forward the traditional friendship embodied in "China and Thailand are one family," enhance the building of the China-Thailand community with a shared future, make it deeper and more substantive, and deliver greater benefits to the two peoples, the spokesperson added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)