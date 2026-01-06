China pleased to see continued implementation of Cambodia-Thailand ceasefire: spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:56, January 06, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- China is pleased to see that the ceasefire consensus between Cambodia and Thailand is being gradually implemented, and 18 detained Cambodian soldiers have returned home safe, a foreign ministry spokesperson said here on Monday.

In response to a related query at a daily press briefing, spokesperson Lin Jian said China hopes that Cambodia and Thailand will continue to look ahead and move forward, strengthen dialogue and communication, jointly ensure a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire, gradually rebuild trust and improve relations.

"This serves the fundamental and long-term interests of both Cambodian and Thai people, and it is also what the international community hope to see," Lin said.

China will continue to implement the Global Security Initiative, follow the direction determined by the three countries at Fuxian meeting, actively facilitate in the Asian way the two countries' effort to achieve a sustained ceasefire and improve their relations, and make due contributions to regional peace and stability and the building of a community with a shared future with neighboring countries, Lin added.

