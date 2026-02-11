China supports Thailand in maintaining stability, development: foreign ministry

Xinhua) 10:01, February 11, 2026

BEIJING, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) -- As a close and friendly neighbor to Thailand, China supports the country in following a development path suited to its national conditions, and in maintaining stability and development, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Tuesday.

Lin made the remarks at a regular press briefing when asked to comment on Thailand's House of Representatives election.

China stands ready to work with Thailand to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation across the board and advance the development of a China-Thailand community with a shared future so as to bring greater benefits to the two peoples, Lin said.

According to preliminary results released by Thailand's Election Commission on Monday, the Bhumjaithai Party has emerged as the largest party in Thailand's House of Representatives, followed by the People's Party and the Pheu Thai Party.

