China pleased to see Cambodia-Thailand ceasefire consensus gradually carried out: spokesperson

Xinhua) 16:19, January 05, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- China is pleased to see that the ceasefire consensus between Cambodia and Thailand is being gradually implemented, and 18 detained Cambodian soldiers have returned home safe, a foreign ministry spokesperson said here on Monday.

In response to a related query at a daily press briefing, spokesperson Lin Jian said China hopes that Cambodia and Thailand will continue to look ahead and move forward, strengthen dialogue and communication, jointly ensure a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire, gradually rebuild trust and improve relations.

"This is in line with the fundamental and long-term interests of the Cambodian and Thai peoples and meets the expectations of the international community," Lin said.

