China expresses condolences after fatal Thailand accident: FM spokesperson
(Xinhua) 16:28, January 14, 2026
BEIJING, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- China sends its sympathies to the casualties in Thailand caused by a train colliding with a construction crane, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said in Beijing on Wednesday.
According to reports, at least 22 people were killed and 55 others injured after a passenger train collided with a collapsed construction crane in northeastern Thailand's Nakhon Ratchasima province on Wednesday.
"We are closely following the situation," spokesperson Mao Ning told a regular press briefing, adding that the cause of the accident is still under investigation.
