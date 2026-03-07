Thai-Chinese forum eyes promoting high-tech investment

Xinhua) 11:28, March 07, 2026

BANGKOK, March 6 (Xinhua) -- The Thailand-China Investment Forum was held here on Thursday, aiming to promote high-quality investments in advanced technologies and showcase opportunities in target industries.

The forum, hosted by Thailand's Board of Investment (BOI), convened over 800 Chinese investors across various sectors, serving as a platform for mutual growth and sustainable economic development while providing information on business regulations and best practices.

In his keynote address, BOI Secretary General Narit Therdsteerasukdi said that Thailand is poised to be a prime destination in this new era of investment, and Chinese investors will play a pivotal role in driving the Thai economy over the next decade.

Narit noted that most BOI-promoted Chinese investment projects in Thailand are in high-technology industries that align with the Southeast Asian country's development trajectory.

These investments will help create quality jobs for Thai personnel and support local entrepreneurs in integrating into global supply chains across multiple sectors, he added.

Speaking highly of the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between China and Thailand, Chinese Ambassador to Thailand Zhang Jianwei expressed the hope that the Thai side will continue to create a stable and predictable business environment.

Zhang also urged Chinese enterprises in Thailand to enhance compliance management standards and deepen cooperation in the production and supply chains.

