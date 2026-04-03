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Thai princess Sirindhorn to visit China
(Xinhua) 15:44, April 03, 2026
BEIJING, April 3 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of the Chinese government, Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn of the Kingdom of Thailand will visit China from April 4 to 11, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Friday.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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