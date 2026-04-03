Thai princess Sirindhorn to visit China

Xinhua) 15:44, April 03, 2026

BEIJING, April 3 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of the Chinese government, Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn of the Kingdom of Thailand will visit China from April 4 to 11, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Friday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)