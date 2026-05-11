China, Thailand to hold joint army training

Xinhua) 10:09, May 11, 2026

BEIJING, May 9 (Xinhua) -- China and Thailand will hold the "Strike-2026" joint army training in Thailand in mid-and-late May, a Chinese defense ministry spokesperson said Saturday.

Jiang Bin, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, made the announcement at a press briefing.

Focusing on the theme of "Joint Counter-terrorism Operations in Mountains and Jungles," Chinese and Thai troops will form mixed teams to train on such subjects as combat casualty care, operating procedures for unmanned equipment, and live-fire shooting, Jiang said.

"Strike 2026" will be the eighth iteration of its kind between the two armies, which aims to continuously deepen bilateral friendship and cooperation, and enhance the troops' capabilities in joint counter-terrorism operations, the spokesperson added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)