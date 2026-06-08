2026 Nemi Strawberry Festival celebrated in Nemi, Lazio
Locals in traditional costumes are seen at 2026 Nemi Strawberry Festival in Nemi, Lazio, Italy, June 7, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Jing)
Locals in traditional costumes are seen at 2026 Nemi Strawberry Festival in Nemi, Lazio, Italy, June 7, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Jing)
A local woman in traditional costumes offers complimentary strawberries to a tourist at 2026 Nemi Strawberry Festival in Nemi, Lazio, Italy, June 7, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Jing)
A tourist tastes strawberry jam at 2026 Nemi Strawberry Festival in Nemi, Lazio, Italy, June 7, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Jing)
Locals in traditional costumes present fresh strawberries at 2026 Nemi Strawberry Festival in Nemi, Lazio, Italy, June 7, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Jing)
A vendor arranges wild strawberries at 2026 Nemi Strawberry Festival in Nemi, Lazio, Italy, June 7, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Jing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese delegation visits Italy, San Marino to enhance friendship, cooperation
- China, Italy boost friendship, cooperation at dialogues
- Chinese runners make breakthroughs at 2025 TORX ultra-trail race
- Bruno Botta: Cooperation leads us to grow
- People visit museum to mark 80th anniversary of Liberation Day in Italy
- Chinese intangible cultural heritage showcased in Milan
- Exhibition of Chinese contemporary artworks held in Rome
- Xi urges China-Italy cooperation for building better world
- Scenery of Rome, Italy
- Feature: Italian students show off Chinese language skills in competition
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.