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2026 Nemi Strawberry Festival celebrated in Nemi, Lazio

(Xinhua) 09:13, June 08, 2026

Locals in traditional costumes are seen at 2026 Nemi Strawberry Festival in Nemi, Lazio, Italy, June 7, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Locals in traditional costumes are seen at 2026 Nemi Strawberry Festival in Nemi, Lazio, Italy, June 7, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

A local woman in traditional costumes offers complimentary strawberries to a tourist at 2026 Nemi Strawberry Festival in Nemi, Lazio, Italy, June 7, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

A tourist tastes strawberry jam at 2026 Nemi Strawberry Festival in Nemi, Lazio, Italy, June 7, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Locals in traditional costumes present fresh strawberries at 2026 Nemi Strawberry Festival in Nemi, Lazio, Italy, June 7, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

A vendor arranges wild strawberries at 2026 Nemi Strawberry Festival in Nemi, Lazio, Italy, June 7, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Wu Chaolan)