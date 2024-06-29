Scenery of Rome, Italy
This photo taken on June 28, 2024 shows a view of the Colosseum in Rome, Italy. (Xinhua/Li Jing)
This photo taken on June 27, 2024 shows a scenery at sunset in Rome, Italy. (Xinhua/Li Jing)
This photo taken on June 27, 2024 shows a scenery at sunset in Rome, Italy. (Xinhua/Li Jing)
People visit the Trevi Fountain in Rome, Italy, June 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Jing)
People sail on a Gondola, a typical traditional rowing boat of Venice, on a lake in Rome, Italy, June 26, 2024. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)
People walk past the Colosseum in Rome, Italy, June 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Jing)
People sail on a Gondola, a typical traditional rowing boat of Venice, on a lake in Rome, Italy, June 26, 2024. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)
This photo taken on June 27, 2024 shows a scenery at sunset in Rome, Italy. (Xinhua/Li Jing)
This photo taken on June 27, 2024 shows a scenery at sunset in Rome, Italy. (Xinhua/Li Jing)
People sail on a Gondola (front), a typical traditional rowing boat of Venice, on a lake in Rome, Italy, June 26, 2024. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)
People take photos at Belvedere del Gianicolo in Rome, Italy, June 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Jing)
A woman rests at Belvedere del Gianicolo in Rome, Italy, June 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Jing)
Photos
