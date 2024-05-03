In pics: Italian Frecce Tricolori aerobatic squad performs during airshow

Xinhua) 10:04, May 03, 2024

The Italian Frecce Tricolori aerobatic squad performs during an airshow organized on the occasion of the 64th aerobatic season of the aerobatic squad, at Rivolto Air Force Base in Italy, May 1, 2024. The Italian Frecce Tricolori aerobatic squad will perform in many locations in Italy from May 5. (Photo by Diego Petrussi/Xinhua)

