Climate activists block traffic on bridges in Italy

ROME, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- Climate activists blocked major bridges in Rome on Tuesday, the latest in a series of high-profile demonstrations around Italy.

The group, called the Last Generation, halted rush hour traffic on four of the capital's main bridges, shouting slogans at drivers and holding signs. The protests lasted around 20 minutes before being broken up by police.

Earlier this month, members of the group blocked traffic on the highway to Rome's Fiumicino Airport, and last month, members blocked major thoroughfares in Milan and Cagliari, the capital city of the Italian island region of Sardinia.

The Italian government has stiffened penalties, with fines for protesters who damage historical monuments or cultural sites.

