Chinese delegation visits Italy, San Marino to enhance friendship, cooperation

Xinhua) 11:06, April 18, 2026

ROME, April 17 (Xinhua) -- China, Italy and San Marino have expressed willingness to implement important consensus of their leaders, enhance people-to-people friendship for the greater development of China-Italy and China-San Marino relations.

The remarks were made when a delegation led by Yang Wanming, president of the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC), visited Italy and San Marino on April 12-16 at the invitation.

The three sides also planned to step up practical cooperation, promote cultural exchanges and encourage interactions of the youths.

During the visit, Yang met with former Italian Prime Minister Massimo D'Alema, Vice President of the Italian Senate's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee Ettore Licheri, Member of the Chamber of Deputies and President of the Parliamentary "Friends of China" Association Vinicio Peluffo, President of the Umbria Region Stefania Proietti, President of Perugia Province Massimiliano Presciutti, President of the Perugia City Council Elena Ranfa, and Mayor of Urbino Maurizio Gambini.

In San Marino, Yang met with Captains Regent Alice Mina and Vladimiro Selva, Secretary of Foreign Affairs Luca Beccari, Secretary of State for Justice Stefano Canti, Secretary of State for Tourism Federico Pedini Amati, and President of the San Marino-China Friendship Association Barbara Terenzi.

Yang also attended the Fourth China-Italy Dialogue on Friendship Cities Cooperation, the 2026 Dialogue on Historic and Cultural Cities between China and Italy, and the events marking the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and San Marino.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Wu Chaolan)