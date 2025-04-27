People visit museum to mark 80th anniversary of Liberation Day in Italy

Xinhua) 09:35, April 27, 2025

People visit the Museum of the Liberation of Rome, in Rome, Italy, on April 25, 2025. Italy marked the 80th anniversary of its liberation from fascism on Friday with a range of activities across the country. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

A man visits the Museum of the Liberation of Rome, in Rome, Italy, on April 25, 2025. Italy marked the 80th anniversary of its liberation from fascism on Friday with a range of activities across the country. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

People visit the Museum of the Liberation of Rome, in Rome, Italy, on April 25, 2025. Italy marked the 80th anniversary of its liberation from fascism on Friday with a range of activities across the country. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

People visit the Museum of the Liberation of Rome, in Rome, Italy, on April 25, 2025. Italy marked the 80th anniversary of its liberation from fascism on Friday with a range of activities across the country. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

People visit the Museum of the Liberation of Rome, in Rome, Italy, on April 25, 2025. Italy marked the 80th anniversary of its liberation from fascism on Friday with a range of activities across the country. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

People visit the Museum of the Liberation of Rome, in Rome, Italy, on April 25, 2025. Italy marked the 80th anniversary of its liberation from fascism on Friday with a range of activities across the country. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)