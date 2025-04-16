Home>>
Chinese intangible cultural heritage showcased in Milan
(People's Daily App) 16:58, April 16, 2025
A recent fashion show in Milan, Italy, featured stunning Chinese intangible cultural heritage elements, such as Suzhou embroidery and Dunhuang murals. Experience this captivating fusion of style, tradition and innovation!
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
