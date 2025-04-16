Languages

Archive

Home>>

Chinese intangible cultural heritage showcased in Milan

(People's Daily App) 16:58, April 16, 2025

A recent fashion show in Milan, Italy, featured stunning Chinese intangible cultural heritage elements, such as Suzhou embroidery and Dunhuang murals. Experience this captivating fusion of style, tradition and innovation!

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories