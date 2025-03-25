China's top legislator holds talks with Italy's Senate president

Xinhua) 08:33, March 25, 2025

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, holds talks with Italy's Senate President Ignazio La Russa in Beijing, capital of China, March 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

BEIJING, March 24 (Xinhua) -- Zhao Leji, China's top legislator, held talks with Italy's Senate President Ignazio La Russa in Beijing on Monday.

Zhao, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, said that key to the healthy and steady development of China-Italy relations is the commitment of both sides to mutual respect, seeking common ground while shelving differences, and pursuing win-win cooperation.

China appreciates Italy's adherence to the one-China principle and is willing to tap into cooperation potential in shipbuilding, aerospace and new energy, Zhao said, adding that cooperation in the fields of culture, art, tourism and education should also be strengthened.

He called for increased exchange between the NPC and Italy's parliament within bilateral and multilateral frameworks.

He said China is ready to work with the EU to use the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties as an opportunity to promote the sustained, steady and sound development of China-EU relations, and hopes Italy will continue to play a positive role in this regard.

He said companies from all over the world, including those from Italy, are welcome to seize cooperation opportunities in and grow alongside the Chinese economy.

La Russa said that Italy and China can work together to make new contributions to world peace and stability. Italy hopes to expand cooperation in the fields of the economy, trade, science, technology and culture to promote the continuous development of bilateral relations and the sound, steady development of EU-China relations.

He added that Italy's Senate is willing to take on closer exchanges with China's NPC.

