Interview: China has solid foundation for growth, offers global opportunities -- expert

MILAN, Italy, March 22 (Xinhua) -- Despite global uncertainties, China's advancements in digital transformation and sustainable development have laid a solid foundation for growth and opened new opportunities for global markets, said Mario Boselli, chairman of the Italy-China Council Foundation.

"China's 5-percent economic growth target is entirely achievable," he told Xinhua in a recent interview.

Boselli highlighted China's vast market as a unique advantage, particularly for Italian enterprises looking to expand. Sectors such as food processing, pharmaceuticals, health care and the internet industry hold immense potential, making them key areas of interest for China, Italy and broader European cooperation.

Boselli also underscored the longstanding trust and deep-rooted cooperation between China and Italy across various sectors. He affirmed that China values its partnership with Italy, while the Italian government has been actively fostering bilateral relations.

"In November last year, I had the privilege of joining Italian President Sergio Mattarella on his visit to China. I deeply felt the strong sense of friendship and shared values between our two nations," he said. He also believes this cultural connection will further boost economic ties, particularly by fostering collaboration among small and medium-sized enterprises.

He expressed unwavering confidence in China's long-term economic growth, both in terms of quality and scale. Reflecting on the country's progress, he recalled how, in the late 1970s, many Chinese people were fighting against poverty, whereas today, living standards have improved dramatically. "This trajectory convinces me that China's economy will continue to advance steadily," he said.

Boselli also praised China's commitment to balanced, harmonious and sustainable development. "Stability and harmony are deeply valued by the Chinese people, and these qualities are key drivers of China's continued economic growth," he said.

Looking to the future, Boselli noted that 2025 marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the European Union. Shifting geopolitical dynamics present new opportunities to deepen China-EU economic cooperation, he said.

He stressed the importance of Italy and Europe expanding exports to China to achieve a more balanced trade relationship. "Strengthening trade and investment with China will create a broader win-win scenario for both sides," he concluded.

Established in June 2022, the Italy-China Council Foundation was born from the integration of the Italy-China Chamber of Commerce and the Italy-China Foundation.

