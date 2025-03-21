Italian Senate President to visit China

Xinhua) 16:29, March 21, 2025

BEIJING, March 21 (Xinhua) -- Italy's Senate President Ignazio La Russa will lead a delegation to visit China from March 23 to 27 at the invitation of Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)