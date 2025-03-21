Home>>
Italian Senate President to visit China
(Xinhua) 16:29, March 21, 2025
BEIJING, March 21 (Xinhua) -- Italy's Senate President Ignazio La Russa will lead a delegation to visit China from March 23 to 27 at the invitation of Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Little choir, big voices: Young 'Marco Polos' bridge friendship, affection between China, Italy with angelic melody
- A Chinese-Italian couple bridge cultures in N China's Tianjin
- China, Italy reiterate commitment to deeper collaboration, mutual prosperity
- Italian politicians, scientists call for cooperation with China to address global challenges
- China, Italy commit to deepening cooperation in sci-tech innovation
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.