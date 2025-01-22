A Chinese-Italian couple bridge cultures in N China's Tianjin

Sara Tentori is pictured at her homestay in Nanying Village, Guanzhuang Town, Jizhou District, north China's Tianjin, Jan. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Sara Tentori, born in the 90s and originally from Italy, developed a connection with China during a high school exchange program. During her university years, she met Li Jian, an Italian-based student from China. They then began an eight-year long-distance relationship.

In April 2024, Tentori, whose Chinese name is Ouyang Shasha, married Li in Nanying Village, Guanzhuang Town of Tianjin's Jizhou District and converted their home into a mountain village homestay.

"Moving permanently from Italy to China was challenging," Tentori admitted. "But my love for China and my expectation of new life here gave me the courage."

As the Spring Festival nears, the couple are immersing themselves in traditional festive atmosphere by shopping at local Spring Festival market for New Year.

"This is our first New Year as a married couple, we're excited to host both family and guests at our homestay," said Tentori with enthusiasm.

This photo taken on Jan. 19, 2025 shows Sara Tentori (R) and her husband Li Jian at their homestay in Nanying Village, Guanzhuang Town, Jizhou District, north China's Tianjin.(Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Sara Tentori pastes window paper-cut in Nanying Village, Guanzhuang Town, Jizhou District, north China's Tianjin, Jan. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

A drone photo taken on Jan. 19, 2025 shows Sara Tentori and her husband Li Jian talking at their homestay in Nanying Village, Guanzhuang Town, Jizhou District, north China's Tianjin. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Sara Tentori (5th, R) toasts at a family party in Nanying Village, Guanzhuang Town, Jizhou District, north China's Tianjin, Jan. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Sara Tentori sings songs at a family party in Nanying Village, Guanzhuang Town, Jizhou District, north China's Tianjin, Jan. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Sara Tentori and her husband Li Jian go back home in Nanying Village, Guanzhuang Town, Jizhou District, north China's Tianjin, Jan. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Sara Tentori prepares for lunch in Nanying Village, Guanzhuang Town, Jizhou District, north China's Tianjin, Jan. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Xie Lijun (L), mother of Li Jian, welcomes Sara Tentori and Li Jian back home in Nanying Village, Guanzhuang Town, Jizhou District, north China's Tianjin, Jan. 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Sara Tentori and her family members select Spring Festival goods at a market in Nanying Village, Guanzhuang Town, Jizhou District, north China's Tianjin, Jan. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Li Jian (3rd, L) and Sara Tentori (4th, L) pose for a wedding photo with their family members and friends in Nanying Village, Guanzhuang Town, Jizhou District, north China's Tianjin, March 31, 2024. (Xinhua)

Sara Tentori selects Spring Festival goods at a market in Jizhou District, north China's Tianjin, Jan. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Sara Tentori and her husband Li Jian select a piece of window paper-cut at a Spring Festival market in Nanying Village, Guanzhuang Town, Jizhou District, north China's Tianjin, Jan. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Sara Tentori (C) and her family members select Spring Festival goods at a market in Nanying Village, Guanzhuang Town, Jizhou District, north China's Tianjin, Jan. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Sara Tentori and her husband Li Jian paste Chinese character "fu" (meaning happiness, blessing, and good fortune) on the front door in Nanying Village, Guanzhuang Town, Jizhou District, north China's Tianjin, Jan. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Sara Tentori and her husband Li Jian sing songs at a family party in Nanying Village, Guanzhuang Town, Jizhou District, north China's Tianjin, Jan. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

