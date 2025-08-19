Bruno Botta: Cooperation leads us to grow

Set against the backdrop of a clear blue sky, the yellow façade of the Villino di Piazza Sassari radiates vibrant energy. This historic building is the headquarters of Unitelma Sapienza. Closely affiliated with Sapienza University of Rome, one of the largest public universities in Europe, Unitelma Sapienza represents innovation in higher education.

Bruno Botta, rector of Unitelma Sapienza and a professor of organic chemistry, has been engaged with international exchange in higher education since his years at Sapienza University. Botta held the position of deputy provost for internationalization for nine years and it was during this time he started to play a key role in fostering educational exchanges between Italy and China.

Bruno Botta (Photo/Patrick Shead-Simmonds)

When reflecting on his first trip to China in 1991, a smile crosses Botta's face. He recalls giving a lecture at the University of Hong Kong before travelling north to Beijing for further academic collaboration. The experience, he remarks, was deeply enriching both professionally and personally. "I was astonished by the beauty of China," he remembers fondly.

Botta returned to China in 2016, visiting Zhongnan University of Economics and Law (ZUEL) in Wuhan. This marked the beginning of a lasting partnership between ZUEL and Sapienza. Each year, Botta and his colleagues would visit ZUEL, meeting esteemed professors across disciplines such as forensic science, criminology, and medicine. Over time, the collaboration deepened, evolving into joint courses where Italian professors taught in China, and Chinese students were given the opportunity to attend classes in Rome.

Alongside collaborating with ZUEL, Botta's visits to Chinese universities like Wuhan University have strengthened his belief in the vital link between educational advancement and government support. In his view, China's rapid growth is inseparable from the government's strong investment in education, culture, technology, research and thus, its future.

Appointed as rector of Unitelma Sapienza just a year ago, Botta sees digital education as a powerful tool for accessibility. If the quality of instruction is high, online education can be incredibly valuable for students who are unable to attend traditional in-person universities, he explains. "Digital universities bring learning to students, anytime, anywhere, and at any age." While all lectures are pre-recorded and available online, examinations are held in person at multiple locations across Italy.

Looking ahead, Unitelma Sapienza hopes to expand its examination centers across Europe. Botta is also working on establishing a physical laboratory, either in cooperation with Sapienza or ZUEL, to provide students with more hands-on learning opportunities that complement the digital curriculum. He looks forward to travelling to China soon to give a lecture on digital education and artificial intelligence (AI), focusing on AI's potential to enhance online learning experiences. Botta's ongoing efforts reflect the spirit of China-Italy educational exchange and stand as a testament to the mutual growth that comes through international cooperation.

