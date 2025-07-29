Interview: Contemporary art deepens China-Italy friendship: Italian gallery chief

ROME, July 28 (Xinhua) -- Deeper exchanges between artists from China and Italy are helping to reinforce bilateral friendship, said Renata Cristina Mazzantini, general director of Italy's National Gallery of Modern and Contemporary Art (GNAMC), in a recent interview with Xinhua.

This month, the GNAMC is hosting a special exhibition titled "2025 East and West: International Dialogue Exhibition -- From Shanghai to Rome," featuring works by 49 artists from China and Italy. Spanning paintings, sculptures, and other media, the exhibition offers a platform for cross-cultural dialogue and artistic collaboration.

"We are in a globalized world, so artists are influenced by different cultures," said Mazzantini, one of the exhibition's key organizers. "Through these dialogues, we can explore what is shared."

She noted that a defining trait of Chinese contemporary art is its strong connection to nature and tradition. "It reflects traditional Chinese philosophy, especially the relationship between human beings and nature," she said.

This year marks the 55th anniversary of diplomatic ties between China and Italy, with both countries hosting a series of commemorative events. Mazzantini emphasized China's growing influence on the global cultural stage and said establishing long-term artistic exchanges is of great importance to Italy.

Contemporary art is also fertile ground for the next generation of artists, she said, adding, "Through the work of young people, we can uncover new cultural links and build stronger relations between our two nations."

While China and Italy both have deep-rooted traditions in heritage preservation, Mazzantini said contemporary art speaks to the present and future. "We must remain open to the world, especially to China," she stressed. "Joint exhibitions allow younger artists to better understand contemporary China and its dynamic art scene."

She added that today's contemporary works will eventually become part of tomorrow's heritage. "Each generation adds to the cultural legacy. Supporting these exchanges ensures the continuity of our shared heritage."

Founded in 1883, the GNAMC is one of Italy's most important national museums under the Ministry of Culture. It houses around 20,000 modern and contemporary works from Italy and other Western countries. In recent years, it has held a number of special exhibitions focused on Chinese contemporary art.

