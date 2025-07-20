798 Art Zone in Beijing records 12.57 million visits in 2024

Xinhua) 10:14, July 20, 2025

Tourists visit the 798 Art Zone in Beijing, capital of China, May 4, 2025. Built on the site of an abandoned factory complex, the 798 Art Zone, with age-old auburn bricks of its facade that are reminiscent of its industrial past, becomes a renowned place for museums and galleries of contemporary art. The art zone recorded 12.57 million visits in 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

