"Art Macao 2025" opens with creative exhibitions across city

Xinhua) 13:33, July 19, 2025

MACAO, July 18 (Xinhua) -- The "Art Macao: Macao International Art Biennale 2025" (Art Macao 2025) opened on Friday, featuring nearly 30 exhibitions across six sections with participation from artists worldwide.

Running from July to October, the event was organized by the cultural affairs bureau of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) government and co-organized by the SAR government's tourism office as well as enterprises in Macao.

The main exhibition will feature nearly 80 pieces of artworks from 46 artists, blending art with everyday life and offering interactive works that involve artificial intelligence technology.

According to the organizer, the event will also highlight local talents through six exhibitions curated by Macao-based artists that explore themes of cultural identity, language, and ecology.

Leong Wai Man, head of the cultural affairs bureau, underlined the importance of cultural exchanges and mutual learning, saying that artists from around the world will have their roles to play.

