Macao SAR gov't, liaison office of central gov't firmly support decision of Legislative Assembly election commission

Xinhua) 11:15, July 16, 2025

MACAO, July 15 (Xinhua) -- The Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) government and the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR on Tuesday voiced firm support to the Electoral Affairs Commission for the Legislative Assembly Election in performing its duties and responsibilities in accordance with the law.

The commission made decisions of ineligibility in accordance with the law for those candidates who do not uphold the Basic Law and bear allegiance to the Macao SAR pursuant to the results of the eligibility review of candidates standing for the eighth Legislative Assembly election conducted by the Committee for Safeguarding National Security, the SAR government said in a statement, adding that the decisions are correct measures in strict accordance with the Law on Safeguarding National Security and the Electoral Law for the Legislative Assembly.

The SAR government stressed that the eighth Legislative Assembly Election is an important political event for the Macao SAR to fully implement the principle of "patriots administering Macao," noting that upholding the Basic Law and bearing allegiance to the Macao SAR are the most fundamental legal obligations and political ethics to be observed by members of the Legislative Assembly.

In the constitutional order enshrined in the Constitution of the People's Republic of China and the Basic Law, persons entering the governance structure of the Macao SAR must be staunch patriots who love the country and Macao, the statement said.

The Macao SAR government pledged to give full support to the electoral affairs commission for its performance of duties and responsibilities in accordance with the law to comprehensively implement the principle of "patriots administering Macao" and effectively ensure the smooth proceeding of the eighth Legislative Assembly election, fully safeguarding the rights and freedoms that Macao residents enjoy in accordance with the law.

A spokesperson for the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR said the electoral affairs commission made a lawful decision regarding candidate eligibility, and the liaison office firmly supports this decision.

The spokesperson emphasized that "patriots administering Macao" is a fundamental principle under "one country, two systems," and members of the Legislative Assembly, as part of the SAR's governance structure, must be staunch patriots.

Noting that the upcoming election of the eighth Legislative Assembly is a significant event in Macao's political life, the spokesperson said the election concerns the future development of "one country, two systems" in Macao, the region's long-term prosperity and stability, and the vital interests of every resident of Macao.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)