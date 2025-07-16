Macao SAR's tourist price index rises in Q2
MACAO, July 15 (Xinhua) -- Macao's Tourist Price Index (TPI) rose 1.42 percent year-on-year in the second quarter of 2025, driven by higher prices for jewellery, watches, and entertainment, the Special Administrative Region (SAR)'s Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) reported Tuesday.
Data showed that among sections of goods and services, the prices of miscellaneous goods and entertainment and cultural activities surged by 13.40 percent and 12.00 percent, respectively. However, declines in clothing and footwear and restaurant services partially offset the increase.
Quarter-on-quarter, the TPI fell 2.31 percent, which the DSEC mainly attributed to a 13.29 percent drop in hotel accommodation prices. For the first half of 2025, the TPI rose 1.29 percent year-on-year.
The TPI reflects price changes in goods and services typically consumed by visitors to Macao, said the DSEC.
