Macao university hosts int'l research program focusing on AI, green finance

Xinhua) 16:41, July 14, 2025

MACAO, July 14 (Xinhua) -- The City University of Macao launched its Global Summer Institute (GSI) program 2025 on Monday, offering academic courses and opportunities for international exchange to local and overseas students.

Featuring specialized courses on artificial intelligence applications, international relations, green finance, and other topics, the program welcomed over 270 students and faculty from 28 universities across the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong, Macao, Japan, and others.

In his opening remarks, Liu Jun, rector of the City University of Macao, highlighted Macao's unique role as a gateway to the world. He encouraged participants not only to gain knowledge in the classroom but also to explore the city and gain a deeper understanding of Macao.

Wang Wei, an accompanying teacher from Jiangsu Police Institute, also addressed the opening, expressing hope that students would integrate theory with practice by combining classroom learning with on-the-ground exploration in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

The program runs through July 19.

