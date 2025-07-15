Home>>
China appoints senior official for Hong Kong, Macao affairs
(Xinhua) 09:09, July 15, 2025
BEIJING, July 14 (Xinhua) -- China has appointed Xu Qifang as the executive deputy director of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, overseeing the office's daily operations.
