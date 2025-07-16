Macao's historic center marks 20 years as living world heritage

13:22, July 16, 2025 By Guo Yuqi, Qi Fei ( Xinhua

Tourists visit the Ruins of St. Paul's in south China's Macao, July 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

2025 marks the 20th anniversary of the Historic Center of Macao being inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The Macao SAR government's tourism office said that with the summer holiday underway, a variety of events and performances will be held to attract more visitors.

MACAO, July 16 (Xinhua) -- China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) on Tuesday began a series of activities to mark the 20th anniversary of the Historic Center of Macao being inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Designated on July 15, 2005, at the 29th session of the World Heritage Committee held in Durban, South Africa, the district embodies over four centuries of maritime history and cultural fusion.

CHRONICLE OF CULTURAL BLEND

From the Guia Fortress to the A-Ma Temple, the Historic Center of Macao spans 22 landmarks and eight plazas -- an enduring tapestry of East-West exchange.

The Ruins of St. Paul's vividly represent the heart of the legacy. Erected in the early 1600s, the monument resembles a traditional Chinese "Paifang" while bearing Western motifs.

"You can see the blend of East and West," said Ung Vai Meng, guest professor at the Macao University of Science and Technology. "The way grey bricks are embedded in rammed earth walls reflects Chinese craftsmanship merged with European structural ideas," he told Xinhua.

The Ruins of St. Paul's was originally part of St. Paul's College, which at that time drew inspiration from European universities and trained scholars to carry the Chinese language and philosophy to Europe, while introducing Western science and culture to China.

"It was a two-way bridge of enlightenment," noted Wu Zhiliang, president of the Macao Federation of Cultural Circles. Their influence went beyond theology -- it reached education and cultural identity, he added.

A tourist visits the Mandarin's House in south China's Macao, July 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Another pillar of the historic center is the former residence of Qing Dynasty reformist Zheng Guanying, known as the Mandarin's House. Nestled in the southwest of the old town, it remains Macao's largest traditional residential compound. "Here, we feel Lingnan culture firsthand," Ung said. "Oyster-shell windows speak to southern Chinese traditions, while Western columns and decorative carvings hint at global influence."

Within those walls, Zheng penned Words of Warning in Times of Prosperity, an urgent call for political and economic reform at that time. "He shifted from a traditional gentry to an advocate of modernization at this place," Wu said, noting that "his thinking profoundly influenced a generation."

REVITALIZING HISTORIC TREASURE

Built in the 1800s and opened to the public in 1958, the Sir Robert Ho Tung Library houses over 20,000 classical volumes. Towering ancient trees and the rockery fountain complement each other, cloaking this historic building in a veil of nature. Tang Mei Lin, chief of the department of public library management, Macao SAR government's cultural affairs bureau (IC), told Xinhua that the library is not only a place for reading and studying, but also a popular spot where many locals come to unwind.

"We offer unique activities, such as a one-day librarian experience and hands-on workshops in ancient book restoration," Tang said, noting that it's a great example of successful revitalization.

In 2022, the Macao World Heritage Monitoring Center was established, equipping the city with over 170 environmental sensors. "Our teams can conduct real-time checks using mobile apps and analyze data through a centralized platform," said Ho Cheok Fong, an official of the department of cultural heritage under the IC.

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 1, 2024 shows a view of the A-Ma Temple in south China's Macao. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Revitalization has become a hallmark of Macao's heritage approach. Events like the 2025 Macao International Parade in March -- launched from the Ruins of St. Paul's -- transformed the old streets into vibrant stages. With performers from 15 countries and regions joining local troupes, the event animated cultural dialogues.

"The parade is more than a spectacle," said Leong Wai Man, head of the IC, adding that "it creates real connections between local, national, and global cultures."

"It's nice to see a city keeping its old culture and old buildings alive," Dale Page, a tourist from the United Kingdom, told Xinhua at the Mandarin's House. Another visitor from the Chinese mainland, Xiao Hui, reflected: "This architectural legacy isn't just Macao's treasure but a gift to world heritage."

Data showed that as of 11 a.m. on July 8, the number of visitor arrivals in Macao this year has surpassed 20 million -- 26 days earlier than last year. The Macao SAR government's tourism office said that with the summer holiday underway, a variety of events and performances will be held to attract more visitors.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)