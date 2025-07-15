We Are China

Inbound tourism picks up in Beijing during summer holiday

Ecns.cn) 15:08, July 15, 2025

Foreign tourists take a rickshaw tour at Shichahai in Beijing, July 14, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Tianyong)

According to official data, over 640,000 inbound and outbound trips were recorded at Beijing ports from July 1 to 10, including 171,000 by foreign visitors — a year-on-year increase of 22.1%.

