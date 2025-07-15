Home>>
Inbound tourism picks up in Beijing during summer holiday
(Ecns.cn) 15:08, July 15, 2025
Foreign tourists take a rickshaw tour at Shichahai in Beijing, July 14, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Tianyong)
According to official data, over 640,000 inbound and outbound trips were recorded at Beijing ports from July 1 to 10, including 171,000 by foreign visitors — a year-on-year increase of 22.1%.
Foreign tourists stroll through a hutong near Shichahai in Beijing, July 14, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Tianyong)
Foreign visitors tour around the Shichahai area in Beijing, July 14, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Tianyong)
Visitors from abroad explore the scenic Shichahai area in Beijing on July 14, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Tianyong)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Beijing to develop multiple 100-bln-yuan consumption hubs by 2030
- 6 parallel sub-forums of Global Civilizations Dialogue Ministerial Meeting held in Beijing
- Sunflowers at Olympic Forest Park in Beijing enter blooming season
- Beijing launches cities alliance to boost global digital economy ties
- 2025 Global Digital Economy Conference opens in Beijing
- Beijing conference draws wisdom for global digital cooperation
- Beijing issues multiple alerts as heavy rain approaches
- Beijing's largest airport set for busy summer travel season
- Beijing braces for hot, rainy weather
- Lotus festival kicks off in Yuanmingyuan Park in Beijing
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.