Beijing posts 5.5 pct H1 GDP growth

Xinhua) 13:52, July 17, 2025

BEIJING, July 17 (Xinhua) -- Beijing's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 5.5 percent year on year to over 2.5 trillion yuan (about 350.2 billion U.S. dollars) in the first half of 2025, calculated at constant prices, the city's statistics authorities said Thursday.

The primary industry achieved an added value of 4.57 billion yuan, an increase of 1.5 percent; the secondary industry grew 4.7 percent to over 335.6 billion yuan, and the tertiary industry surpassed 2.16 trillion yuan, up 5.6 percent, according to the municipal bureau of statistics.

Added value of the city's industrial enterprises above designated size rose 7 percent year on year during the six-month period, edging up 0.2 percentage points from the first quarter. High-end manufacturing showed significant momentum, with surging production of lithium-ion batteries, new energy vehicles, and medical instruments and equipment.

The services sector, a key stabilizer, expanded 5.6 percent. Information transmission, software and IT services output reached about 619.4 billion yuan, up 11.1 percent from the first half of last year. Financial services output was around 436.3 billion yuan, rising 8.1 percent.

The surveyed urban unemployment rate on average in Beijing stood at 4.1 percent for the first half, unchanged from the first quarter, while per capita disposable income for residents reached 45,144 yuan, an increase of 4.8 percent.

