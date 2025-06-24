Italian scholars back China's multilateral vision, call for deeper partnership

Xinhua) 10:33, June 24, 2025

ROME, June 23 (Xinhua) -- Italian experts hailed China's peaceful development path and called for deeper bilateral cooperation to promote global peace and stability at a seminar marking the 55th anniversary of China-Italy diplomatic relations last Friday.

Giancarlo Elia Valori, president of the Foundation for International and Geopolitical Studies of Italy, highlighted the long-standing friendship between the two countries, tracing it back to Marco Polo. He also welcomed the recent UN decision to adopt June 10 as the International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations, an initiative proposed by China.

Chinese Ambassador to Italy Jia Guide reviewed the fruits of bilateral ties since the two countries established diplomatic relations in 1970, and called for continued collaboration as guardians of peace and security, advocates of shared development, and models of mutual learning.

In his remarks, Valori criticized the imbalance of the U.S.-led postwar global order and said China's vision of a shared future offers a fairer and more inclusive framework for international cooperation.

Pino Arlacchi, former UN under-secretary-general praised China's peaceful global role and its support for a multipolar world. He expressed hope for stronger Italy-China cooperation within the UN, especially in cultural and intellectual exchange.

A special exhibition celebrating 55 years of bilateral diplomatic relations was also held on the sideline of the seminar.

