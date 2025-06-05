Why have heavy copper products traveled across oceans?

(People's Daily App) 13:08, June 05, 2025

Copper is heavy, so why ship it overseas? When ancient lost wax casting methods meet China's latest trends and IP collaborations, traditional intangible heritage finds a modern voice through the finest copper details. At the 89th International Handicrafts Expo in Florence, Italy, copper masters from Jiande city, Zhejiang Province, showcased tiny yet intricate filigree lucky gourds, the majestic Monkey King Wukong, and the charming Kung Fu Panda—each piece capturing the attention of countless international visitors. Here, China's intangible "old craft" transforms into "new fashion," walking into the lives of people around the world.

(Compiled by Zhang Chi)

