A tale of two laws: Italian professor reflects on 26-year bond with China

May 03, 2025

Prof. Oliviero Diliberto, dean of the faculty of law at Sapienza University of Rome, displays the Italian edition of the Civil Code of the People's Republic of China at his office in Sapienza University of Rome, Italy, April 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

ROME, May 1 (Xinhua) -- In the office of Prof. Oliviero Diliberto, dean of the faculty of law at Sapienza University of Rome, East meets West in a quiet yet powerful dialogue.

A tapestry of ancient Rome's founding myth faces a desk adorned with a Chinese dragon plate and a calligraphic symbol of the Chinese character for good fortune. Legal texts in both Italian and Chinese line the shelves - a testament to a relationship that has spanned continents and decades.

Diliberto's connection with China began in 1999, when he first set foot in the country as Italy's justice minister. "Since the start of China's reform and opening-up, I've followed its innovations closely," he said, recalling his early encounters with Chinese legal scholars and his growing admiration for China's dedication to civil law. "That experience convinced me to devote myself to fostering legal exchanges between our countries."

Over the past 26 years, Diliberto has traveled frequently between Rome and Chinese cities such as Beijing and Wuhan, strengthening ties through government visits, academic partnerships, and cultural initiatives.

PIONEERING LEGAL EDUCATION ACROSS BORDERS

In 2022, his vision bore fruit with the establishment of the School of Law and Economics (LES) at Zhongnan University of Economics and Law (ZUEL), co-founded by Sapienza University in Rome. As the first sino-foreign cooperative education institution in China specializing in law and economics, LES has already enrolled more than 220 Chinese students in a bilingual legal education program.

Diliberto said it is his greatest pride to watch a new generation of legal scholars grow through these opportunities. "Students are the true future of Sino-Italian friendship," he said.

Despite his heavy administrative duties, Diliberto remains devoted to teaching. In Rome, he lectures Chinese students on Roman law using original Latin texts. Each year, he travels to Wuhan to deliver courses at LES and maintains frequent virtual exchanges with students in China via Zoom.

Under his mentorship, many Chinese students have earned doctoral degrees at Sapienza University and emerged as rising voices in international legal scholarship.

BRIDGING LAWS, BUILDING LEGACIES

From his shelf, Diliberto pulled down a blue-covered book - the Italian translation of the Civil Code of the People's Republic of China, a project for which he served as final reviewer. The translator, Huang Meiling, a former student of his, was awarded the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic in 2023 for her contributions to China-Italy legal exchanges.

"What makes me proudest is seeing so many of my former students now thriving in China's legal profession," Diliberto said.

Having witnessed China's profound transformation over the years, Diliberto said he admires the country's unique balance between tradition and innovation. "China's Civil Code addresses issues like technological innovation, digital rights, environmental protection, and privacy ... It's remarkably progressive," he added.

CHINA, HOME AWAY FROM HOME

Photographs, awards, and mementos fill Diliberto's study, but none shines brighter than the 2024 Chinese Government Friendship Award he received earlier this year.

"I was deeply moved when I stepped into the Great Hall of the People in Beijing," he recalled. "When I first embarked on this journey 26 years ago, I never imagined receiving such an important recognition."

This year marks the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Italy and the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between China and the European Union - milestones Diliberto regards as reminders of the enduring importance of people-to-people connections. "We should build bridges, not walls or barriers," he stressed.

His dual allegiance is symbolized on his unique business card: one side bearing his title as dean of the faculty of law at Sapienza, the other as Italian dean of LES at ZUEL. "This card reflects my life," Diliberto said. "I've been to China over 20 times, taught more than 300 Chinese students, and truly feel at home in both countries. China has long become my second homeland."

Prof. Oliviero Diliberto, dean of the faculty of law at Sapienza University of Rome, speaks during an interview with Xinhua at his office in Sapienza University of Rome, Italy, April 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Prof. Oliviero Diliberto, dean of the faculty of law at Sapienza University of Rome, reacts during an interview with Xinhua at his office in Sapienza University of Rome, Italy, April 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

