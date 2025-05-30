Magazine special issue connects China, Italy across 70 years

Italian sinologist Silvia Calamandrei speaks during the launch ceremony for the new book "The bridge of China-Italy friendship: China Today as written by the 1955 Italian cultural delegation" at the Italian Cultural Institute in Beijing, capital of China, May 8, 2025. (Xinhua)

TIANJIN, May 29 (Xinhua) -- Yang Lin and Letizia Vallini, scholars with Tianjin-based Nankai University, feel profoundly inspired every time they read the China-related words by renowned Italian politician and jurist Piero Calamandrei.

In 1955, although diplomatic ties had not yet been established between China and Italy, Calamandrei led an Italian cultural delegation composed of experts from various fields, including jurists, philosophers, architects and zoologists, to visit China.

Centuries before, The Travels of Marco Polo sparked a China fever in the West. Likewise, the delegation members published numerous articles introducing the then China after visiting Chinese cities including Beijing, Shenyang, Fushun, Shanghai and Hangzhou.

Among these, the most influential was China Today, a special issue of The Bridge, a magazine under Calamandrei's editorship. Covering politics, economy, culture, and society in China, it became a vital window for Italian readers to understand China at that time.

Now, Yang, head of the Italian Department at the university's School of Foreign Studies, and Vallini, an Italian faculty member, hope to reintroduce this work to today's readers.

Earlier this month, the new book "The bridge of China-Italy friendship: China Today as written by the 1955 Italian cultural delegation," co-edited by Yang and Vallini, was launched at the Italian Cultural Institute in Beijing to mark the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Italy.

This volume presents a carefully curated selection of articles from the original special issue, translated into Chinese and illustrated by rare archival photographs that document the delegation's historic visit to China.

Silvia Calamandrei, granddaughter of Piero Calamandrei, spent her childhood living and studying in China. During the launch event, she shared memories of cultural exchanges between China and Italy.

"This serves not only as a bridge connecting distant memories with the present, but also as a significant milestone marking how China-Italy relations have remained closely intertwined through different historical phases," she said.

Yang regards China Today as a precious cultural legacy left by Piero Calamandrei that continues to facilitate cultural exchanges and enhance mutual understanding between the two peoples.

"The delegation devoted itself to bridging two distinct civilizations, truly earning its title as a 'bridge'," said Vallini, who has lived in China for 12 years. She said these articles continue to tell stories of friendship and hope to Chinese and Italian readers alike -- precisely what makes this translation project invaluable.

The translation process, spanning over four years, was arduous, yet Yang and Vallini found constant joy in their work, driven by a greater mission to cultivate a new generation of "bridges" for China-Italy cultural exchanges.

"As translators, we're honored to serve as bridges connecting China Today with contemporary China, helping the fruits of friendship and wisdom reach more readers," said Wang Yifei, one of the 15 students who joined the translation and editorial project.

Yan Guodong, dean of the School of Foreign Studies at Nankai University, noted that China and Italy, both ancient civilizations, share long-standing cultural exchanges. The publication of this book represents contemporary scholars' commitment to upholding this historical mission.

"As the unprecedented changes of the world accelerates, the East and the West -- particularly China and Europe, as well as China and Italy -- once again face a critical moment where mutual understanding and concerted efforts are essential," said Luo Hongbo, a researcher at the Institute of European Studies of Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.

This photo taken on May 8, 2025 shows a scene during the launch ceremony for the new book "The bridge of China-Italy friendship: China Today as written by the 1955 Italian cultural delegation" at the Italian Cultural Institute in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua)

