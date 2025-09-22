Chinese runners make breakthroughs at 2025 TORX ultra-trail race

Xinhua) 14:17, September 22, 2025

ROME, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- The 2025 Tor des Geants (TORX) ultra-trail race concluded Sunday with Chinese runners posting historic results across multiple categories in Courmayeur, a town in Italy's Aosta Valley.

Zhang Weiqiang of the KAILAS FUGA Team finished sixth in the 330-kilometer classic race in 74 hours, 33 minutes and 59 seconds, breaking the Asian record and setting the best-ever result for a Chinese runner at the event.

"My goal coming here was to break the Asian record," said Zhang, 41, who also completed the Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc earlier this season. He credited consistent pacing and careful preparation for his success.

France's Victor Richard won the 330km race in a record 66:08:22. Compatriot Martin Perrier finished second in 71:48:55, with Italy's Simone Corsini third in the same time.

Chinese athletes also stood out in other categories. Jiang Wenli won the women's 100km race in 19:10:12, setting a new course record by more than one hour. Zheng Junyue became the first Asian woman to complete the 450km Tor des Glaciers, further underscoring the progress of Chinese trail running on the global stage.

Launched in 2010, the TORX is regarded as one of the world's toughest ultra-trail events. The hallmark 330km race must be completed within 150 hours, with runners tackling more than 24,000 meters of cumulative elevation gain across 25 high mountain passes. Harsh weather, extreme temperature swings and a finish rate of under 60 percent add to the challenge.

The race has since expanded to include the 450km Tor des Glaciers, the 100km race and the 30km race.

Chinese outdoor brand KAILAS has been the title sponsor since 2023, and many of the top Chinese competitors ran under the KAILAS FUGA Team this year.

Observers said the breakthroughs of Chinese runners at the 2025 TORX reflected their improved endurance, tactical maturity and adaptability to high-altitude mountain terrain. With increasing participation and stronger performances, Chinese athletes are becoming an increasingly visible force in international ultra-trail running.

