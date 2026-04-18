China, Italy boost friendship, cooperation at dialogues

Xinhua) 10:28, April 18, 2026

ROME, April 17 (Xinhua) -- The 4th China-Italy Friendship Cities Cooperation Dialogue was held in Rome on Wednesday and the 2026 China-Italy Historical and Cultural Cities Dialogue were held in Perugia on Thursday to boost friendship and cooperation between the two sides.

The events were jointly hosted by the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, the Chinese Embassy in Italy, the Italian Cities Association, the Italian Parliament's "Friends of China" Association, the Italy-China Cultural Exchange Association, and the Perugia Provincial Government.

At the first event, representatives from 14 provinces and cities in China and 18 regions and provinces in Italy held in-depth exchanges on urban governance, cultural relic protection and industrial cooperation.

Delegates of both sides said that amid rising global uncertainties, China and Italy should strengthen dialogue and cooperation, safeguard world peace and pursue common development.

In addition, the delegates expressed their willingness to uphold the spirit of the Silk Road, and promote high-quality and efficient local cooperation in order to provide greater benefits to people in the two countries.

At the dialogue between historical and cultural cities, representatives from both sides focused on ceramic culture and expressed their willingness to strengthen exchanges and mutual learning between cities and jointly implement the Global Civilization Initiative proposed by China.

During the events, multiple cooperation agreements were signed between local governments from China and Italy.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Wu Chaolan)