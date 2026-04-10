Kitten pops up in a fairy world
(People's Daily App) 16:54, April 10, 2026
Beneath the pink blossoms, a little kitten accidentally wandered into Lu Xun Park in Shanghai. Treading lightly into the flowerbed amid the full bloom of spring, it felt like stepping right into a dream.
(Produced by Liang Xiaojian and intern Liu Bing)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
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