Lantern Festival celebrations draw large numbers of tourists at Yuyuan Garden in Shanghai
This photo taken on March 2, 2026 shows a folk art performance during the Lantern Festival celebrations at the Yuyuan Garden in Shanghai, east China. Various activities were held during this year's Lantern Festival celebrations at Yuyuan Garden of east China's Shanghai, drawing large numbers of tourists. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)
Tourists view lanterns during the Lantern Festival celebrations at the Yuyuan Garden in Shanghai, east China, March 2, 2026. Various activities were held during this year's Lantern Festival celebrations at Yuyuan Garden of east China's Shanghai, drawing large numbers of tourists. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)
A child views lanterns during the Lantern Festival celebrations at the Yuyuan Garden in Shanghai, east China, March 2, 2026. Various activities were held during this year's Lantern Festival celebrations at Yuyuan Garden of east China's Shanghai, drawing large numbers of tourists. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)
A tourist poses for photos with folk art performers during the Lantern Festival celebrations at the Yuyuan Garden in Shanghai, east China, March 2, 2026. Various activities were held during this year's Lantern Festival celebrations at Yuyuan Garden of east China's Shanghai, drawing large numbers of tourists. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)
A tourist and a child select lanterns during the Lantern Festival celebrations at the Yuyuan Garden in Shanghai, east China, March 2, 2026. Various activities were held during this year's Lantern Festival celebrations at Yuyuan Garden of east China's Shanghai, drawing large numbers of tourists. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)
This photo taken on March 2, 2026 shows a folk art performance during the Lantern Festival celebrations at the Yuyuan Garden in Shanghai, east China. Various activities were held during this year's Lantern Festival celebrations at Yuyuan Garden of east China's Shanghai, drawing large numbers of tourists. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)
Tourists view lanterns during the Lantern Festival celebrations at the Yuyuan Garden in Shanghai, east China, March 2, 2026. Various activities were held during this year's Lantern Festival celebrations at Yuyuan Garden of east China's Shanghai, drawing large numbers of tourists. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)
This photo taken on March 2, 2026 shows a folk art performance during the Lantern Festival celebrations at the Yuyuan Garden in Shanghai, east China. Various activities were held during this year's Lantern Festival celebrations at Yuyuan Garden of east China's Shanghai, drawing large numbers of tourists. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)
This photo taken on March 2, 2026 shows a folk art performance during the Lantern Festival celebrations at the Yuyuan Garden in Shanghai, east China. Various activities were held during this year's Lantern Festival celebrations at Yuyuan Garden of east China's Shanghai, drawing large numbers of tourists. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)
Photos
Related Stories
- Lantern Festival celebrated in China's Zhejiang
- Lantern shows add to the festive vibe across China
- Traditional fish-shaped lanterns find new life in E China's Anhui
- Zigong lantern festival lights up
- Iconic annual lantern show kicks off in SW China's Sichuan
- Vibrant lanterns lighten upcoming Chinese New Year
- Nanjing streets get lantern glow-up ahead of Spring Festival
- Floral display held in Singapore to greet upcoming Chinese Year of the Horse
- Fish-shaped lantern performances draw tourists to village in E China's Anhui
- Dongguan thousand-cornered lanterns
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.