Nanjing streets get lantern glow-up ahead of Spring Festival

(People's Daily App) 16:53, January 19, 2026

Traditional lanterns hang along the streets of Nanjing in East China's Jiangsu Province as the Qinhuai Lantern Festival gets underway, about a month ahead of the Spring Festival. Thousands of lanterns line the trees and historic architecture, creating a festive atmosphere. The Qinhuai Lantern Festival is a longstanding local tradition that marks the approach of the Spring Festival.

