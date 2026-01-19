Nanjing streets get lantern glow-up ahead of Spring Festival
(People's Daily App) 16:53, January 19, 2026
Traditional lanterns hang along the streets of Nanjing in East China's Jiangsu Province as the Qinhuai Lantern Festival gets underway, about a month ahead of the Spring Festival. Thousands of lanterns line the trees and historic architecture, creating a festive atmosphere. The Qinhuai Lantern Festival is a longstanding local tradition that marks the approach of the Spring Festival.
