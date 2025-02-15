Bright Festival held in Brussels, Belgium

People read riddles at the Royal Art and History Museum during the Bright Festival in Brussels, Belgium, Feb. 13, 2025. The annual Bright Festival opened on Thursday night. Some thirty artistic light installations were set up, including installations with Chinese elements. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

People visit the "Bright Tea House" at the Royal Art and History Museum during the Bright Festival in Brussels, Belgium, Feb. 13, 2025. The annual Bright Festival opened on Thursday night. Some thirty artistic light installations were set up, including installations with Chinese elements. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

This photo taken on Feb. 13, 2025 shows light projections themed "Happy Chinese New Year of the Snake" at the Royal Art and History Museum during the Bright Festival in Brussels, Belgium. The annual Bright Festival opened on Thursday night. Some thirty artistic light installations were set up, including installations with Chinese elements. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

People visit a light installation called "Aris, the Panda Explorer from the Future" outside the Park of the Fiftieth Anniversary during the Bright Festival in Brussels, Belgium, Feb. 13, 2025. The annual Bright Festival opened on Thursday night. Some thirty artistic light installations were set up, including installations with Chinese elements. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

