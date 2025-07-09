Trending in China | Xiashi colored lanterns
(People's Daily App) 15:55, July 09, 2025
Xiashi colored lanterns originated in Xiashi Town, Haining of East China's Zhejiang Province 1200 years ago. It gained renown in the Tang Dynasty (618-907) and became an imperial tribute in the Southern Song Dynasty (1127-1279). Known for its meticulous and elegant designs, the art uses materials like rice paper, bamboo splints, and lead wire to create lifelike, three-dimensional lanterns. The art was included in the first national intangible cultural heritage list in 2006.
(Video source: Kuaishou)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
