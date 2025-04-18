Kongming lanterns carry wishes at water-splashing festival

(People's Daily App) 14:27, April 18, 2025

During the water-splashing festival in Xishuangbanna Dai autonomous prefecture, Yunnan Province, thousands of Kongming lanterns light up the night sky. People write their wishes on the lanterns and release them individually, creating a beautiful display of hopes and dreams.

(Produced by Liang Xiaojian and intern Zhang Jiaqi)

