Dongguan thousand-cornered lanterns

(People's Daily App) 16:20, August 21, 2025

Originating in the Song Dynasty (960-1279), Dongguan thousand-cornered lanterns are famed for their intricate designs and auspicious symbolism. Their distinctive multi-angled structure has become a highlight of Lingnan folk culture. More than just a festival decoration, this lantern reflects the skilled craftsmanship and creativity of folk artisans, making it a bright spot in the history of Chinese lantern art.

(Video source: Kuaishou, compiled by Lin Jiayi)

