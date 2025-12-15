Fish-shaped lantern performances draw tourists to village in E China's Anhui

People's Daily Online) 16:51, December 15, 2025

Photo shows a fish-shaped lantern parade in Chengkan village, Huizhou district, Huangshan city, east China's Anhui Province. (People's Daily Online/Guo Hao)

A fish-shaped lantern parade drew crowds of tourists to Chengkan village in Huizhou district, Huangshan city, east China's Anhui Province. Each performance draws an average of more than 10,000 tourist visits to the village.

The fish-shaped lantern has emerged as one of Anhui's most popular items of intangible cultural heritage. A TV series featuring the lantern in its trailer has sparked a new wave of tourism across the province. Since the beginning of this year, the Chengkan village scenic area has welcomed more than 1.65 million tourist visits, including 500,000 night-time visits.

Photo shows a fish-shaped lantern parade in Chengkan village, Huizhou district, Huangshan city, east China's Anhui Province. (People's Daily Online/Guo Hao)

A tourist holds a fish-shaped lantern during a parade in Chengkan village, Huizhou district, Huangshan city, east China's Anhui Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Jun)

Photo shows a fish-shaped lantern parade in Chengkan village, Huizhou district, Huangshan city, east China's Anhui Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Jun)

Photo shows a fish-shaped lantern parade in Chengkan village, Huizhou district, Huangshan city, east China's Anhui Province. (People's Daily Online/Guo Hao)

