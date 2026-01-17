Floral display held in Singapore to greet upcoming Chinese Year of the Horse
An artist plays horse-head fiddle during a floral display held at the Flower Dome of Singapore's Gardens by the Bay on Jan. 16, 2026. Eight life-sized horse lanterns were displayed here to greet the upcoming Chinese Year of the Horse. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)
